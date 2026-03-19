UCL: Liverpool enter quarter-finals, Newcastle and Spurs dumped out

Just Arsenal and Liverpool will represent the English clubs in the UCL quarter-finals
Liverpool thrashed Turkish club Galatasaray 4-0 to become the second English side to earn their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League whilst Newcastle and Spurs exit the competition.
Newcastle were dominated by Barcelona at the Camp Nou losing 7-2 on the night and 8-3 on aggregate to the Spanish giants. Spurs on the other hand won their second-leg against Atletico Madrid 3-2 but the damage from the first-leg was enough to see them knocked out of the competition with the London club losing 7-5 on aggregate.
Arne Slot would have felt the pressure heading into the second-leg against Galatasaray having fell to a 1-0 defeat in Turkey last week before drawing at home to a relegation battling Spurs side in the league on the weekend.
After a slow start in the tie, the Reds came out with intensity and purpose, dominating possession and pinning the visitors back for long spells.
The breakthrough came in the 25th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai finished off a well-worked move to level the tie on aggregate. Liverpool continued to control proceedings and were handed a chance to extend their lead before the break, but Mohamed Salah saw his penalty saved, keeping the contest finely balanced heading into half-time.
However, the second half quickly turned into a one-sided affair. Hugo Ekitiké doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 51st minute, before Ryan Gravenberch struck just two minutes later to put the hosts firmly in control. Salah then made amends for his earlier miss by adding a fourth taking him to 50 goals in the Champions league in the 62nd minute, capping off a dominant display and putting the tie beyond doubt.
Liverpool comfortably saw out the remainder of the match, with Galatasaray offering little in response as the atmosphere at Anfield reflected a confident European night. The result sends Liverpool FC into the quarter-finals, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain in what promises to be a high-profile clash.
The Magpies were unfortunate not to have travelled to Spain with a one goal advantage after a positive first-leg saw the side draw 1-1 when Lamine Yamal struck late for Barcelona from the penalty spot.
The second-leg proved to be a chaotic one, with nine goals scored in a game which wasn’t short of attacking quality.
Raphinha opened the scoring early in the 6th minute, but Anthony Elanga quickly responded for Newcastle just a few minutes later with a neat finish into the bottom corner.
Barcelona regained the lead through Marc Bernal in the 18th minute, only for Elanga to strike again in the 28th minute to make it 2-2. Just before the break, Lamine Yamal converted a penalty in stoppage time (45+7’) to give Barcelona a 3-2 lead heading into half-time.
The second half was completely one-sided. Fermín López extended the lead in the seven minutes after the break, before Robert Lewandowski scored twice in quick succession to put the game beyond doubt. Raphinha then added his second of the night in the 72nd minute to complete a dominant performance and cap off a remarkable attacking display.
Despite Newcastle showing fight in the first half, they collapsed after the interval as Barcelona’s relentless attacking quality proved too much. The result sees Barcelona progress to the quarter-finals, where they will face Atletico Madrid.
Spurs gave themselves a mountain to climb after a disappointing first-leg defeat in Madrid last week which saw the side lose 5-2.
Igor Tudor’s side produced a spirited performance in north London as they beat Atletico 3-2 on the night, but it was not enough to overturn the heavy first-leg deficit as they exited the Champions League 7-5 on aggregate.
Spurs started with intent, knowing they needed a fast start, and eventually took the lead in the 29th minute when Randal Kolo Muani headed home to give the hosts hope. However, Atletico responded after the break, with Julián Álvarez equalising early in the second half to swing momentum back towards the Spanish side.
Xavi Simons restored Tottenham’s lead with a well-taken goal, only for David Hancko to level the match again in the 74th minute with a header that effectively ended Spurs’ hopes of a comeback.
Simons did add a second goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win on the night, but the damage from the first leg proved too much to overcome. Tottenham Hotspur bowed out despite the victory, while Atletico advanced to the quarter-finals, where they will face Barcelona.