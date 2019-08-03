Dubai: UAE Team Emirates, led by the 2017 race winner Alexander Kristoff, will take part in the Prudential Ride London-Surrey Classic on Sunday. The multi-cultural team consists of four nationalities from across Europe including Kristoff’s Norwegian teammate Sven Erik Bystrom, Swiss rouleur Tom Bohli, Portuguese neo pro Rui Oliveira and the Italian trio of Marco Marcato, Oliviero Troia and Roberto Ferrari.

The one-day race starts just south west of London’s capital in Bushy Park and takes the riders on a 169km loop around Surrey before finishing on The Mall, one of the city’s most iconic streets. Along the course, the peloton will have to tackle the imposing Box Hill climb no less than five times, a feature of the route which the team’s leader believes will benefit him.

Kristoff said: ”The Prudential Ride London is a race that I really like, I won in the British capital last time that I participated in the race in 2017. For this year, the route has been made more challenging: it can be a favourable change for me though as with my good form a harder race can allow me to have a better chance in the sprint finish”.