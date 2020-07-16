Naomi Osaka stretches for a backhand return against Petra Kvitova in the opening match of WTA Finals, a season-ending event for the top eight women's players on the Tour, last year. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Shiseido, the title sponsor of the WTA Finals Shenzhen, is touring select Chinese cities with its ‘Relay of Love’ charity project.

Shiseido kicked off the event in Shanghai in the last week of June while targeting mainly women and children. The title sponsors for the year-end WTA season finale has teamed with China Women’s Development Foundation and China Youth Development Foundation to form two funds - which together are meant to deliver energy and smiles to consumers.

Shiseido is also in talks with event promoter Gemdale Sports to host tennis clinics for kids for Phase Two of its ‘Relay of Love’ project in conjunction with the year-end tournament.

The ‘Relay of Love’ will conduct a Tour across seven cities in China, including Shanghai, Chengdu, Guiyang, Beijing, Xi’an, Shenzhen and Wuhan with the ‘Relay of Love Bus’, to share Shiseido’s gratitude and present specially made Relay of Love gift boxes to the people there.

In particular, Shiseido will hold charity events with the two partner foundations, such as family events for medical personnel and their families and makeup seminars for female university students in the seven cities.

Following the re-scheduling after the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 WTA Finals – the golden jubilee of this year-end competition – will take place at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre from November 8-15. The tournament is run by the WTA as part of the 2020 WTA Tour in Shenzhen, the tenth city to host the WTA Finals since the tournament’s inauguration in 1972.

Fabrice Chouquet, Managing Director of WTA Asia-Pacific and Co-Tournament Director of Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, was thrilled with the development that will go to further assist the promotion of tennis in China, and overall in Asia.

“The WTA is proud to have partners like Shiseido and Gemdale Sports who have set incredible examples through their efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Chinese community and the world, and it is through meaningful projects such as Shiseido’s Relay of Love that people are able to survive through these hard times, and begin the challenging process of rebuilding,” Chouquet said.

“We are incredibly grateful to Shiseido for its support of our sport and are in admiration of their dedication to helping others. The WTA will show our utmost support to Shiseido and Gemdale Sports to make the Relay of Love a great success,” he added.

Shenzhen was chosen specially as one of the stops as Shiseido hopes to be able to further activate and engage as the title sponsor of the WTA’s season-ending crown jewel event.