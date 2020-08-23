Shaikh Mansoor chairs the Dubai Sports Council meeting which unveiled a crucial seven-point agenda on Sunday. Image Credit: Dubai Sports Council

Dubai: Dubai Sports Council on Sunday launched a seven-point Strategic Plan for the ensuing decade of 2021-30 - which will form the cornerstone of development in the country’s sports sector as well as enhance Dubai and UAE’s reputation as a global hub of sporting excellence and increase its influence on the international stage.

Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, chaired the meeting of the Council’s Board of Directors, where council’s seven-point Strategic Plan topped the agenda.

Mansoor said the Plan meets the strategic objectives of the UAE government and, guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Plan will form the cornerstone of development in the country’s sports sector in the coming decade, as well as enhance Dubai and UAE’s reputation as a global hub of sporting excellence, and increase its influence on the international stage.

His Highness also stressed that the Council must play a role in promoting positivity and happiness among all members of the community, because sports is a vital sector which plays a direct role in improving health, increasing positivity and creating a sense of well-being in the community.

Topping the list of objectives in the Strategic Plan is the Council’s promise to promote the practice of sport and physical activity in the community, and reach every segment of the society and the influential areas.

The Plan also seeks to “develop technical performance and enhance the core competencies at sports entities” in Dubai, as well as increase the “contribution of sports to the economy of Dubai”.

Fourth on the list is the objective to “actively contribute to the future of the sports movement around the globe”, and the Council will also redouble its efforts in the coming period to “attract private investment into the sports”, which will be critical for the “development of the sector”.

The Council also seeks to create a system where “corporate performance is based on efficiency, effectiveness and transparency”.

The Board meeting also reviewed the preparation of Dubai clubs and football companies for the coming years as well their progress in implementing previously approved action points. The Board of Directors also discussed rescheduling the timeline for football companies to achieve self-sufficiency given the current global situation and the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.