Dubai: The Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament will return for its eighth season during Ramadan, while observing strict COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols for approved sports competitions.
Organised by Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year during Ramadan since 2013 at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, except in 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak.
This year’s NAS Sports Tournament will feature three sports — padel tennis, running and cycling — and competition in each of those sports will involve several categories, allowing the maximum number of UAE’s sports enthusiasts — Emiratis and expats of all ages and ability — including People of Determination — to participate.
Registration for NAS Padel Championship will start from March 21 through the tournament website and Dubai Sports Council website, while registration for the cycling and running will open from March 23.
The running events will be across two distances — 5km and 10km and registration will remain open until April 25. Those taking part in 10km should be at least 17 years old, while those competing in the 5km should be at least 15.
The cycling is over a distance of 75km and is in multiple categories including men’s, People of Determination, women’s, amateur Emiratis and amateur female. There will also be shorter 20km race for juniors (born 2008 and 2009).
The Padel Championships will take place at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in four different categories — men and Emirati men, women and team.