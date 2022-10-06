Abu Dhabi: To celebrate the club’s dramatic Premier League victory and the fourth title win in five years, Manchester City are taking the Premier League trophy back on the road to meet fans in Abu Dhabi as part of a global Trophy Tour, presented by Official Club Partner OKX.
So far, the official 2022 Trophy Tour has visited fans in France, Spain, Mexico and Norway with stops in South Africa, Japan and Korea still to go. In a first for City, a stop on the tour also took place in Roblox which gave fans and gamers alike the opportunity to interact with the Premier League trophy in a digital world.
The trophy will be accompanied in the UAE by City legend Aleks Kolarov for a special football festival and screening of the Manchester City vs Brighton fixture on October 22 at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, from 12 to 8pm, open to fans on a first come first served basis.
Live performance
The day-time festival will give adults and children a chance to take part in beach football sessions with Manchester City coaches (participation via sign up at the event on the day), create a 360-degree video with the Premier League trophy and meet club legend Aleks Kolarov.
Official City mascots Moonchester and Moonbeam will join supporters for the build-up to the game and young Cityzens can also enjoy face painting, the chance to win exclusive prizes and a live performance from the Middle East’s best footballing freestyler Ammar Freez.
Dubai Mall
A special visit to the PUMA store in Dubai Mall will further take place on October 21 where fans can see the iconic Premier League trophy live and in person and meet City legend Aleks Kolarov, who will be in the store from 7-9pm.
The trophy will also visit the City Football Schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with Aleks Kolarov, who will be there to meet participants and share his passion for Manchester City.