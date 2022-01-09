The 11th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award ceremony in Dubai Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The great and the good were honoured at the 11th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award on Sunday as the UAE paid tribute to those who achieved true greatness in the world of sport over the past 12 months.

There was no place more apt to hold a fitting tribute and glittering ceremony to celebrate the ‘Glory Makers’ than in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai — the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

DEC was transformed into a lavish venue fitting for those who were to be honoured, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and patron of the Awards, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

A Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative, the event is the largest award of its kind, in terms of prize money and categories, and the first dedicated to creativity in sports.

Sponsored by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the awards are organised under the chairmanship of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee.

The list of winners in the 11th edition of the Award was topped by leading sports personalities and decision-makers, alongside Arab champions and heroes from the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, and other national and Arab achievers — all labelled ‘Glory Makers’ at this year’s event.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took the prestigious International Sports Personality Award in appreciation of his efforts in turning Pakistan into one of the world’s leading cricketing nations. He was captain of the Pakistan team that emerged victorious in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, defeating England in the final.

One of the highlights on Sunday was the sought-after and highly anticipated Local Youth Athlete Award. Voted for by the public and racking up more than 250,00 votes through Dubai Sports Channel, the top six youngsters were each celebrated on stage, including Yousuf Rashed Al Matrooshi (swimming), Salma Ahmed Al Mansoori (karate), Rahma Khalfan Al Murshidi (boxing), Alyaziah Tariq Abdulsalam (gymnastics), Mohammed Saeed Binham Al Ameri (endurance racing) and Saif Jasem Al Mansoori (jiu-jitsu).

Yousuf Rashed Al Matrooshi recieves his award from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad Al Maktoum

Speaking to Gulf News after picking up his award, Al Matrooshi said: “I feel pretty excited right now. It is great to inspire youth, not only in the UAE but all around the world, especially the Arab nations. I hope this will allow me to go on to even bigger achievements. It is great knowing we are getting voted for by the public, not only in the UAE but all around the world. I’m pretty happy.”

One of the biggest cheers at the ceremony was for Ahmed Ayoub Hafnaoui, the Tunisian hero who became the first Arab to win an Olympic swimming gold at the Tokyo 2020 in the 400m freestyle.

The 11th MBR Award saw a record total of 409 applications — 54 in the Institutional Creativity category, 29 in the Team Sports Creativity category and 326 in the Individual Sports Creativity category.

In their previous 10 seasons, 2,188 individuals, teams and organisations from 188 different countries — including 583 from the UAE, 1,386 from Arab countries, and 219 from the rest of the world — have sent in their nominations for the awards. The honours list includes 230 winners — 110 from the UAE, 104 from the Arab region and 16 from the rest of the world. Some 165 of the winners have been individuals, while 19 teams have received the coveted awards and 46 local, Arab and international institutions have been honoured for their creativity.

Sheikh Mansoor said the UAE will always remain the home of creativity in all areas of life, and that it will continue in its role of a pioneer in sponsoring and honouring creators, and spreading and promoting a culture of creativity in various sectors, including the sports sector. Every year, initiatives to support excellence and creativity, and care for distinguished and creative people in all fields have made the UAE take the lead in this field.

The Local Youth athlete Award winners

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, which is sponsored by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee, translates the directives of our wise leadership to support and raise the level of creativity in sports.”

Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “Despite the challenges faced by the sports worldwide, which led to a decline in the number of events, the eleventh edition of the Award achieved a growth in the number of participants, which reached 409 candidates, an increase of 14 per cent over the previous session, in addition to an increase in the number of honourees to 28 winners, which confirms the great status of the Award and the keenness of everyone to compete for the honour of winning it. We are pleased that the 11th edition of the Award coincides with the country’s celebrations of the Year of the 50th and the Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest event in the world.”

