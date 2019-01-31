Dubai: The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) is all set to welcome nearly 150 delegates who will be attending the Fifth APC Conference and General Assembly (GA) at the Intercontinental Hotel Festival City, from February 3-6.
Held in partnership with UAE National Paralympic Committee (UAE NPC) and Dubai Club for People of Determination (DCPD), the four-day event will witness a range of decisions being taken to push the sport forward in Asia. “We are all set to host this huge meeting that will ensure our sport is headed in the right direction,” APC president Majid Rashid Al Usaimi told Gulf News.
“The delegates will start arriving for the meeting from Wednesday, and we have been working round the clock to ensure everyone attending this important meeting will spend a fruitful time here in keeping with our Arab hospitality,” he added.
Held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the four-day event will be graced by the Princess of Bhutan Euphelma Choden Wangchuck. Also scheduled to attend is Gatot S. Dewabroto, the Indonesian Secretary of the Ministry for Youth and Sports, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons and IPC CEO Xavier Gonzalez, among others.
The APC Conference will start the proceedings on February 3 where the APC’s strategic plan will be reviewed alongside the development of para-sport activity in Asia and beyond. Along with delegates from 36 NPCs, the meeting will be attended by representatives from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, the 2022 Beijing Winter Games and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The general assembly will also be attended by officials from various international sports bodies including Badminton World Federation (BWF), World Archery, World Taekwondo, International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) and the development arm of the IPC, the Agitos Foundation.
The APC General Assembly will conclude with the APC Executive Board elections on February 6 where Al Usaimi is the lone unopposed candidate for the post of president. The other key positions to be filled will be two Vice Presidents, two members at large and the Chair of the Women in Sport Committee.
“It is always a great honour for me to head such a prestigious sports body. In the past four years we have taken our sports movement forward. There are other challenges to be handled and we will be better prepared for these after the general assembly,” he added.