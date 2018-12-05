Dubai: City Football Schools are expanding their Dubai programme with a second location at Hartland International School, Nad Al Sheba.
It comes just months after they branched into Dubai from Abu Dhabi with the opening of sessions at Brighton College. The programme is open to boys and girls aged 3-16. Free introduction sessions will be held at both Dubai locations throughout December ahead of the second term, which starts on January 6. There will also be winter camps for 6-14-year-olds at Brighton from December 16-18 and at Hartland from December 17-19.
For more information visit uae.cityfootballschools.com email CFS.Dubai@cityfootball.com/ or call +971 56 538 9501