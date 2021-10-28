An incredible $800,000 in cash prizes are at stake for the winners of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) has announced.
The six-day martial arts showcase will bring more than 4,000 athletes from over 90 countries together in youth, adults and masters’ categories in different belts divisions. Under the adult category, the brown belt winners will win up to $6,000, while the black belt winners will get up to $10,000.
The registration for the ADWPJJC is skyrocketing with 90 per cent in all categories completed so far. This increase in the registration shows the fast-growing enthusiasm for the sports in the region and reassures the championship’s undisputed position on the global jiu-jitsu calendar.
Mohammad Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of UAEJJF, said: “The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has fixed Dh3million in prize money for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. This shows our commitment to ensure that our jiu-jitsu talents are rewarded in the right way they deserve. We are duty-bound to do everything within our limits to develop the sporting skills of our youth and our community.”