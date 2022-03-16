Abu Dhabi is gearing up to host the World Triathlon Championship Finals 2022 on Yas Island. Abu Dhabi joins a list of some of the world’s most iconic cities in hosting the event — including London, Budapest, Beijing, Chicago, Lausanne and the Gold Coast — marking the first time that the prestigious season finale of the global series will be hosted in the Mena region.
Running from November 23-26 and building on the emirate’s reputation as the region’s home to international sporting events, organisers revealed that the prestigious World Triathlon Championship Finals, the world championship of triathlon, will take place across the waterways, tracks, and roads of Yas Island. The event village will be hosted on Yas Bay, in front of Etihad Arena.
The event is expected to attract more than 7,500 local, regional and international triathletes who will compete across five categories: Elite Men & Women; Elite U23 Men & Women; Elite Para Men & Women; Age Group Men & Women (super sprint and standard distance); and Community Races.
Aref Alawani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are delighted to announce that Abu Dhabi will be hosting the World Triathlon Championship Finals 2022 in November. This reflects our vision and ambitious plans to be the leading destination for major global and international sporting events, cementing Abu Dhabi’s leading reputation in this field.
“We are proud of the great trust given to Abu Dhabi by international sporting federations, and we value the fruitful partnership with World Triathlon, which has resulted in many important achievements and milestones for triathlon sport in the UAE.
“The partnership with the UAE Triathlon Federation and Miral has played an important role in the UAE throughout the years and together we are proud to welcome over 7,500 triathletes from all over the world to Abu Dhabi’s premier sporting destination, Yas Island.”
Marisol Casado, President, World Triathlon and IOC Board Member, said: “For all the triathlon family it is a pleasure to return to Abu Dhabi, this time for the crown jewel of our events: The Championship Finals. The commitment and support that Alawani, the whole team of Abu Dhabi and the local organisers have always shown to our sport is outstanding, and has brought the sport of triathlon to the Mena region in the most incredible way. It is amazing to witness first-hand how the Abu Dhabi event has grown from a small community race to the top level of our events. The best athletes of the world have always delivered incredible races here, and I am positive that in November we will crown here in Abu Dhabi the best triathletes of the new generation. Athletes, spectators, friends and families will enjoy an incredible experience of racing in Yas Island once again.”