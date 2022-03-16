Marisol Casado, President, World Triathlon and IOC Board Member, said: “For all the triathlon family it is a pleasure to return to Abu Dhabi, this time for the crown jewel of our events: The Championship Finals. The commitment and support that Alawani, the whole team of Abu Dhabi and the local organisers have always shown to our sport is outstanding, and has brought the sport of triathlon to the Mena region in the most incredible way. It is amazing to witness first-hand how the Abu Dhabi event has grown from a small community race to the top level of our events. The best athletes of the world have always delivered incredible races here, and I am positive that in November we will crown here in Abu Dhabi the best triathletes of the new generation. Athletes, spectators, friends and families will enjoy an incredible experience of racing in Yas Island once again.”