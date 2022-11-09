Dubai: The First Group 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge returns this year with 20 UAE cyclists signed up to ride 550km over four days from November 10-13, to raise awareness and funds for child welfare and educational support programmes in partnership with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the Rashid Center for People of Determination.
The Cycle Challenge is part of The First Group’s flagship ‘Enriching Young Lives’ programme to improve the lives of underprivileged children and young people around the world by providing access to world-class early educational and emotional support and opportunities that they would otherwise be denied. The Cycle Challenge was launched in December 2021 to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and raise awareness and support for the Rashid Center for People of Determination, which provides children and young adults with a practical learning environment and vocational training.
The ride will be taken by C-suite executives and entrepreneurs from across the UAE, who will be led by elite and pro cyclists Sánchez “Samu” Samuel, former Spanish professional road bicycle racer; Vitor Carvalho, retired pro-cyclist and former member of the UAE National Olympic Cycling Committee; Janez “Jani” Brajkovi, Slovenian racer who finished ninth in Tour de France in 2012 and more recently rode for Adria Mobil; and Nelson Oliveira, Portuguese professional road racing cyclist who currently rides for UCI WorldTeam Movistar Team.