GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

UAE grouped with formidable South Korea for Asian Cup

Cosmin Olaroiu’s side should easily qualify for Round of 16 from their group

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE face South Korea test in 2027 Asian Cup Group E draw
UAE face South Korea test in 2027 Asian Cup Group E draw
Supplied

The UAE have been placed in Group E alongside formidable South Korea for next year's AFC Asian Cup.

The draw for the 2027 edition of the continent's showpiece event, which runs from January 7 to February 5, took place on Saturday in Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Saudi Arabia are staging the Asian Cup for the first time as the kingdom views the tournament as a precursor to hosting the 2034 World Cup.

Other teams in UAE’s group are Vietnam and the winner of Lebanon and Yemen who contest a play-off in Doha on June 4.

A draw would be enough for Lebanon to qualify.

For Cosmin Olaroiu’s side, their toughest opponent in the group will be Asia’s third-ranked side South Korea, whose Fifa ranking is 25, while UAE are ranked 68th. Vietnam are the biggest climber in the latest rankings, having jumped 9 places to 99, while Lebanon are placed at 108 and Yemen are at a lowly 149.

UAE, whose best finish in the tournament has been runners-up in 1996 when they were the hosts, should easily qualify for the Round of 16 from their group.

In other groups, record winners Japan were drawn in the same group as champions Qatar, while hosts Saudi Arabia will meet Kuwait, Oman and Palestine.

Group A

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine

Group B

Uzbekistan, Bahrain, DPR Korea, Jordan

Group C

Islamic Republic of Iran, Syria, Kyrgyz Republic, China

Group D

Australia, Tajikistan, Iraq, Singapore

Group E

South Korea, UAE, Vietnam, Lebanon/Yemen

Group F

Japan, Qatar, Thailand, Indonesia

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEfootball

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Gabi (R), a humanoid robot dressed as a Buddhist monk, attends an ordination ceremony as part of celebrations for the upcoming Buddha's birthday at Jogye Temple in Seoul.

See: Robot monk debuts at South Korean Buddhist temple

1m read
UAE, South Korea activate trade deal to boost exports

UAE, South Korea activate trade deal to boost exports

2m read
Jaehyun of NCT

NCT’s Jaehyun set for military discharge on May 3

2m read
Over the past decade, the UAE passport has advanced 36 places, rising from 38th in 2016 to its current position, where it shares second place with Japan and South Korea.

UAE passport world’s second strongest

1m read