UAE grouped with formidable South Korea for Asian Cup

The draw for the 2027 edition of the continent's showpiece event, which runs from January 7 to February 5, took place on Saturday in Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh.

UAE, whose best finish in the tournament has been runners-up in 1996 when they were the hosts, should easily qualify for the Round of 16 from their group.

For Cosmin Olaroiu’s side, their toughest opponent in the group will be Asia’s third-ranked side South Korea, whose Fifa ranking is 25, while UAE are ranked 68 th . Vietnam are the biggest climber in the latest rankings, having jumped 9 places to 99, while Lebanon are placed at 108 and Yemen are at a lowly 149.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.