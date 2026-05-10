UAE grouped with formidable South Korea for Asian Cup

Cosmin Olaroiu’s side should easily qualify for Round of 16 from their group
The UAE have been placed in Group E alongside formidable South Korea for next year's AFC Asian Cup.
The draw for the 2027 edition of the continent's showpiece event, which runs from January 7 to February 5, took place on Saturday in Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia are staging the Asian Cup for the first time as the kingdom views the tournament as a precursor to hosting the 2034 World Cup.
Other teams in UAE’s group are Vietnam and the winner of Lebanon and Yemen who contest a play-off in Doha on June 4.
A draw would be enough for Lebanon to qualify.
For Cosmin Olaroiu’s side, their toughest opponent in the group will be Asia’s third-ranked side South Korea, whose Fifa ranking is 25, while UAE are ranked 68th. Vietnam are the biggest climber in the latest rankings, having jumped 9 places to 99, while Lebanon are placed at 108 and Yemen are at a lowly 149.
UAE, whose best finish in the tournament has been runners-up in 1996 when they were the hosts, should easily qualify for the Round of 16 from their group.
In other groups, record winners Japan were drawn in the same group as champions Qatar, while hosts Saudi Arabia will meet Kuwait, Oman and Palestine.
Group A
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine
Group B
Uzbekistan, Bahrain, DPR Korea, Jordan
Group C
Islamic Republic of Iran, Syria, Kyrgyz Republic, China
Group D
Australia, Tajikistan, Iraq, Singapore
Group E
South Korea, UAE, Vietnam, Lebanon/Yemen
Group F
Japan, Qatar, Thailand, Indonesia