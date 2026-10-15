Troy Aikman breaks silence amid Joe Buck rift rumours

Aikman tight-lipped on Buck disagreement as contract uncertainty looms
Dubai: Troy Aikman has addressed speculation surrounding his relationship with Joe Buck, with uncertainty over his future at ESPN adding to rumours of tension between the long-time broadcasting partners.
Speaking to the DFW Ticket radio station, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback remained tight-lipped about the reported disagreement but acknowledged that his next career move remains unclear.
“There’s probably a time and a place for all that. I don’t know if now is the time. I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened,” Aikman said.
“I’ll broadcast through this season and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens. I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and the Super Bowl and all that and where my next landing spot may be.”
The speculation follows reports of friction between the pair amid their separate contract situations at ESPN. Buck has reportedly agreed to a six-year extension worth around $108 million (Dh 396.6 million), while Aikman has yet to receive a formal offer to extend his stay at the network.
According to Front Office Sports, the duo had an argument before Monday night’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Buffalo Bills. The disagreement reportedly de-escalated before the broadcast, with the pair continuing their duties without any obvious signs of tension on air. ESPN declined to comment on the report.
Buck and Aikman joined ESPN from Fox in 2022, continuing a partnership that began in 2002. Their chemistry has made them one of the NFL’s most recognisable commentary teams.
Aikman had previously expressed surprise that his contract situation remained unresolved before the season. With his deal approaching its end, his future could become one of the biggest talking points in NFL broadcasting.
For now, the three-time Super Bowl champion says he will focus on completing the season before deciding where his next opportunity lies.