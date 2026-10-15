Troy Aikman breaks silence amid Joe Buck rift rumours

Aikman had previously expressed surprise that his contract situation remained unresolved before the season. With his deal approaching its end, his future could become one of the biggest talking points in NFL broadcasting.

According to Front Office Sports, the duo had an argument before Monday night’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Buffalo Bills. The disagreement reportedly de-escalated before the broadcast, with the pair continuing their duties without any obvious signs of tension on air. ESPN declined to comment on the report.

The speculation follows reports of friction between the pair amid their separate contract situations at ESPN. Buck has reportedly agreed to a six-year extension worth around $108 million (Dh 396.6 million), while Aikman has yet to receive a formal offer to extend his stay at the network.

“I’ll broadcast through this season and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens. I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and the Super Bowl and all that and where my next landing spot may be.”

“There’s probably a time and a place for all that. I don’t know if now is the time. I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened,” Aikman said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.