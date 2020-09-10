Miami: Kyle Lowry scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 23 off the bench Wednesday as defending champion Toronto bagged a series-levelling 125-122 double overtime victory over Boston in the NBA play-offs.
An emotional thriller that resembled the intensity of a heavyweight boxing match-up saw the Raptors sustain their repeat hopes and pull level 3-3 in the Eastern Conference semi-final with a winner-takes-all Game 7 set for Friday.
The winner advances to an Eastern Conference final showdown against Miami.
“Just winning,” an exhausted Lowry said after playing 53 minutes. “That was two hard teams playing hard. We had to win the game. Win or go home.
“Get it done. Don’t matter who has to do it. Ready for game seven.”