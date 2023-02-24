Abu Dhabi: Day three of the World Padel Tour Modon Abu Dhabi Padel Master witnessed strong battles with world’s top men and women players confirming their spots in the quarter-finals.
In a match lasting almost 2.5 hours, the newly formed women’s Spanish pairing of Jessica Castello and Claudia Jensen eliminated third seeds and reigning Danish Open champions Marta Ortega and Bea Gonzalez, making them the highest-seeded casualty so far. The Spaniards won 4/6, 6/4, 6/3 to play their first ever quarterfinals against Alayeto twins, who were victorious over the Caldera/Goenaga 7/6, 6/1.
Tough time
On the Centre court in the morning, women’s favourites Alejandra Salazar Bengoechea and Gemma Triay Pons gave 20th-ranked Spanish compatriots Marta Talaván Ruiz and Lorena Rufo Ortiz a tough time, coming out on top 6/4, 6/4.
On the men’s side of the tournament, Jeronimo Gonzalez Luque and Alejandro Ruiz Granados lost after playing three sets to the lower ranked Antonio Fernández Cano and Jose Antonio Garcia Diestro 3/6, 6/0, 4-6.
Elsewhere, world No 3 Fernando Belasteguin and Carlos Daniel Gutierrez progressed to the next round with a 6/4, 6/4 win, while Ivan Ramirez Del Campo and Pablo Cardona Huerta caused a major upset knocking out the higher-ranked Javier Garrido Gomez and Federico Chingotto.
In the final battle of the day, long-time world champions and fan favourites Alejandro Galan and Juan Lebron played a nail-biting match, dropping the first set before demonstrating their class to comeback and defeat Yanguas/Arroyo in just over two hours with a final score of 3/6, 6/3, 6/2.