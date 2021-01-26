Dubai: While some players have taken to impromptu indoor training and others have discovered uninvited guests in the shape of mice, one player undergoing hotel-room quaranitne ahead of the Australian Open has taken time-filling to a whole new level.
Edouard Roger-Vasselin has been keeping himself occupied by setting up and filming a 'chain-reaction' tennis ball effect to show how many days to go until his 'freedom' and sharing it on social media.
The Frenchman filmed a clip tracking the progress of his tennis ball 'domino rally' that eventually leads to a handmade poster on the was that says: "5 more days."
Hopefully he will come up with some more creative clips to show us on Twitter before his release to start training ahead of the first Grand Slam of 2021 as last week he also posted one to mark "10 more days".