The second set was even more one-sided with the Georgian breaking in the second to never look behind while wrapping up set and match in 69 minutes. Basilashvili was taken by surprise at the ease of his win. “I am quite surprised, for sure. I know Karen is not having his best time at this moment but I think I also did not have a great beginning to the season. I am really happy how I was able to manage my nerves during the whole match, especially in the windy conditions,” Basilashvili said.