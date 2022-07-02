London: Iga Swiatek was dumped out of Wimbledon in straight sets today by French veteran Alize Cornet, ending the world number one’s 37-match winning streak.
Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third round tie. The top seed made a 32 unforced errors.
'No words'
"I have no words right now - it reminds me of the time I beat Serena [Williams] on the same court eight years ago exactly. This court is a lucky charm for me. I am a huge fan of Iga [Swiatek], she's so talented and an amazing player and nice ambassador of women's tennis so I'm very flattered I beat her today," said Cornet.