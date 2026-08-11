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Swiatek races past Shnaider into Toronto semi-finals

Former world No.1 drops just three points on first serve in dominant win

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AFP
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Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates while playing Diana Shnaider during the quarterfinals on day nine of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates while playing Diana Shnaider during the quarterfinals on day nine of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.
AFP

Former world number one Iga Swiatek raced into the Toronto Masters semi-finals on Monday, taking just 64 minutes to sweep past Russian Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1.

Poland's Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, will face either Ukraine's Elina Svitolina or Russia's seed Ekaterina Alexandrova On Wednesday for a place in the final.

Swiatek, 25, has not reached a final since winning her 26th WTA tour title at the Korea Open in Seoul almost a year ago, and has tumbled down the rankings to world number eight. 

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Swiatek dropped only three points on her first serve and took 11 of 16 points returning Shnaider's second serves.

Shnaider, a left-hander, swatted a backhand over the baseline to surrender a break in the opening game.

Swiatek took a 5-2 lead, breaking again when Shnaider netted a backhand, and served out to take the first set in 31 minutes.

Swiatek broke for a 2-1 lead in the second when Shnaider netted a forehand. 

She smashed a forehand winner to break a second time for a 4-1 advantage and again  in the final game when Shnaider sent a forehand long.

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