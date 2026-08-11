Swiatek races past Shnaider into Toronto semi-finals

Former world No.1 drops just three points on first serve in dominant win
Former world number one Iga Swiatek raced into the Toronto Masters semi-finals on Monday, taking just 64 minutes to sweep past Russian Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1.
Poland's Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, will face either Ukraine's Elina Svitolina or Russia's seed Ekaterina Alexandrova On Wednesday for a place in the final.
Swiatek, 25, has not reached a final since winning her 26th WTA tour title at the Korea Open in Seoul almost a year ago, and has tumbled down the rankings to world number eight.
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Swiatek dropped only three points on her first serve and took 11 of 16 points returning Shnaider's second serves.
Shnaider, a left-hander, swatted a backhand over the baseline to surrender a break in the opening game.
Swiatek took a 5-2 lead, breaking again when Shnaider netted a backhand, and served out to take the first set in 31 minutes.
Swiatek broke for a 2-1 lead in the second when Shnaider netted a forehand.
She smashed a forehand winner to break a second time for a 4-1 advantage and again in the final game when Shnaider sent a forehand long.