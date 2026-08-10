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Rybakina, Gauff advance to Toronto quarter-finals

Rybakina survives Samsonova thriller, Gauff extends dominant run in Canada

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AFP
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Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns a shot to Liudmila Samsonova during day eight of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 09, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns a shot to Liudmila Samsonova during day eight of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 09, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.
AFP

World number two Elena Rybakina battled her way into the WTA Canadian Open quarter-finals on Sunday, while fourth-ranked Coco Gauff cruised into the last eight.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina outlasted Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 after two hours and 49 minutes, before American Gauff eliminated Russian teen qualifier Alina Korneeva 6-3, 6-1 in Toronto.

Rybakina, down two breaks at 0-3 in the third set, rallied to book a quarter-final against the winner of the last-16 match between four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and home hope Leylah Fernandez.

Gauff reached the last eight in Canada for the first time since 2023.

Her seventh WTA quarter-final of the year will be against either Swiss 12th seed Belinda Bencic or Alexandra Eala, the in-form Filipina who won her first WTA title earlier this week in Washington.

Gauff, who has not dropped a set in Canada, fired 16 winners against 15 unforced errors.

"My main focus today was let me try and close it out," Gauff said. "Probably not the way I should be thinking but it worked today.

"I'm proud of how the last three matches have gone and just knowing if I have to go the distance I'm ready but obviously would prefer to cut it short if I can."

Gauff won seven of 12 break points she forced but lost all three of those against her.

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