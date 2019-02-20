“It’s a huge relief right now,” Kvitova said. “I tried to be quicker today than yesterday. I did a little bit better by winning the first set, but the wind was just terrible today and it was really difficult to find a way out. Added to this, I couldn’t really serve well today. It’s been big struggle for me. I came here, I didn’t really have many days of practice. I had something different to do in my life. I wasn’t really that prepared for this tournament. But I’m happy that I was able to get those two wins, which I think it’s great when you are not playing your best and you still find a way to win it, which was yesterday and today as well.”