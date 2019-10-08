Number of outside court matches have been suspended by rain

Andrey Rublev. Image Credit: Reuters

Shanghai: Unseeded Andrey Rublev of Russia upset Borna Coric of Croatia 6-4, 7-6 in the first round of the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

The 12th-seeded Coric was runner-up in Shanghai last year, losing to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final.

Two Americans — 16th-seeded John Isner and Reilly Opelka — are through to the second round.

Isner ousted Alex De Minaur of Australia 7-6, 6-4, and Opelka defeated Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-4.

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, who reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open last month, posted a 6-2, 6-1 first-round victory over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.

It was a 36th win of the season for the 11th-seeded Berrettini. He has won 30 of those matches since defeating Struff on April 22.