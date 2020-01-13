Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Rafael Nadal in the ATP Cup. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: Novak Djokovic’s win over Rafael Nadal on Sunday not only helped Serbia secure the ATP Cup in Sydney but enabled him to close the gap on the Spaniard in the new ATP rankings released on Monday.

Djokovic won all eight of his matches last week and beat his rival 6-2, 7-6 in the final to close the gap between the world’s top two players to just 510 points as the tour heads towards the first major of the season, next week’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

At the start of the year, the gap stood at 930 points.

The other beneficiary of last week’s action was the Russian Andrey Rublev who climbed five places to 18 on the back of his victory in Doha, the third title of his career.

ATP rankings

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 10,235 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,720

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,590

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,960

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,890

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,375

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,345

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,870

9. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,640

10. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,565

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,555

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,310

13. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,200

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,130

15. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,045

16. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,995

17. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 1,930

18. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 1,799

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,772