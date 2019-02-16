In 2001, Tunisian tennis player Selima Sfar made history: she ranked 75th in the world, the only Arab woman to ever break into the top 100, and one of very few Arabs overall to achieve the feat.
Moving to France aged 13, and training under Wimbledon runner-up Nathalie Tauziat, Sfar was a true trailblazer with no predecessor or successor — until Ons Jabeur came along.
The tenacious 24-year-old player, also Tunisian, broke Sfar’s nearly two decade record on January 28 this year. She hit a career high of No 56 and became the highest-ranking Arab woman in tennis, ever.
The year prior, another major moment for Jabeur: she was the first Arab to reach a final — or semi-final — on the WTA tour, at the 2018 Moscow Kremlin Cup.
“I think a lot of people reacted. A lot of people are happy with the way I played, they’re surprised, they didn’t know me, they didn’t know the level that I have,” she told Sports360.
Jabeur, who plays in this month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, was pleased to see her success reach her homeland.
“I was happy to find out that Tunisians also were watching me in the cafes. Usually they watch football, they don’t watch tennis. So seeing all of these people watching the final... hopefully, this can give me the opportunity to go really far,” she added.
And if there was any doubt Jabeur was making a name for herself, it would have been silenced by the congratulatory call from President Beji Caid Essebsi.
“I was really surprised. But it made me feel happy, it made me feel that he cares and he wants me to be one of the greatest players in the world,” said Jabeur.
‘WE ARE ALL CONNECTED’
Sfar had mixed feelings about Jabeur’s success. In an open letter published on Sports360 in 2017, a few months before Jabeur entered the top 100 at No 99, Sfar admitted Jabeur’s steady rise might have been bittersweet at one point in her career, but it now served to reinforce her own achievements.
“The truth is, if I want to be very honest, a few years ago it would have disturbed me. Or rather it would have disturbed my ego. Today, wisdom and maturity make my perception of it totally different, beautifully different,” said Sfar.
For her, the biggest honour was to see another woman go down the path that she paved.
“Ons is the first one who had the courage to do that and I’m so grateful to her. I sacrificed a lot and dove into the scary unknown at a very young age to achieve it — it would have been sad to know that all my struggles and experiences to create this path ended without serving others,” wrote Sfar.
“The message is: If I did it then it is possible others can... Her victories feel like mine and the ones after her will feel the same too. We are all connected in this path,” she added, calling the feeling ‘lovely’.
Sfar made their friendship Instagram official, posting a sweaty post-practice selfie together and adding the hashtags #fun, #tunisia and #champion.
A GROWING FLAME
21-year-old Egyptian Sandra Samir is climbing up the ranks, too. She reached a career high of No 361 in October of last year, and holds seven singles and six doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit. Not only is she following in Sfar and Jabeur’s footsteps, but also behind countryman Esmail Al Shafei, the only Egyptian tennis player, man or woman, to ever break into the top 100.
It’s just the beginning for women like Jabeur and Samir. As Sfar suggested in her letter, a fire has been lit.
“It’s the start of a long and beautiful relay race — the relay being an inspiring message of belief and faith especially for Arab women,” she wrote. “Let the flame never stop growing!”
Arab tennis players who broke into the top 100
Last month, Ons Jabeur joined a small but growing list of Arabs
Esmail Al Shafei (Egypt)
Career high: No 36 on April 8, 1975
Egypt’s Esmail Al Shafei turned professional in 1968 and retired in 1983. He was one of only four players to ever beat tennis legend Bjorn Borg at Wimbledon. Al Shafei defeated the Swede to make it to the quarter-finals of the championship in 1974. Al Shafei is now 71. He has encouraged Arab countries to set up smaller tournaments in order to produce and grow more qualified tennis players from the region.
Selima Sfar (Tunisia)
Career high: No 75 on July 16, 2001
Selima Sfar was the only Arab woman tennis player to ever break into the top 100, up until Ons Jabeur broke her record earlier this year. Sfar was a Tunisian trailblazer, paving the way for future generations by turning professional in 1999. She won 11 singles tournaments, 20 doubles tournaments, and played at two Summer Olympics before setting down her racquet in 2011.
Karim Alami (Morocco)
Career high: No 25 on February 21, 2000
Karim Alami, who turned professional in 1990, competed on behalf of Morocco at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and was defeated in the first round by his Swiss rival Marc Rosset. Alami reached the quarter finals eight years later at the 2000 Sumer Olympics in Sydney. He retired in 2002.
Hicham Arazi (Morocco)
Career high: No 22 on November 5, 2001
Hicham Arazi earned himself several nicknames on the court, from The Moroccan Magician to The Moroccan McEnroe. The latter, a reference to the perennially short-tempered American tennis player, John McEnroe, was more a nod to Arazi’s talent than his meltdowns. Despite only winning one singles title during his career, Arazi defeated a roster of World No 1 players and Grand Slam champions, from Roger Federer to Andre Agassi. He retired in 2007.
Younes Al Aynaoui (Morocco)
Career high: No 14 on March 11, 2003
Younes Al Aynaoui’s most memorable career moment happened in 2003: an epic 83-game match against America’s Andy Roddick at the Australian Open. The showdown went on for a whopping five hours; at the time, it included the longest fifth set in Grand Slam history. Though Roddick won in the end, Al Aynaoui’s stamina was especially notable due to the fact that he was 31, while Roddick was 20. El Aynaoui is widely recognised as one of the best Arab players of all time, and received a gold medal to recognise his sporting achievements from Moroccan ruler King Mohammad VI.
Malek Jaziri (Tunisia)
Career high: No 42 on January 7, 2019
Malek Jaziri, 35, is still going strong on the tennis court. In fact, it was just this year that he reached his career high of 42. Jaziri last year achieved his first win against a Top 10 player, when he defeated then World No 4 Grigor Dimitrov at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and reached the semi-finals of the tournament.