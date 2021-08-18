India tennis superstar has forged a new partnership as she returned to the WTA Tour at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati this week. The former World No. 1 has joined forces with Tunisian star Ons Jabeur for the WTA 1000 tournament
Sania and Ons take on Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women’s doubles opening round later on Wednesday in the United States.
Mirza has played five tournaments this year, with her best result being a semi-final berth at the Qatar Open in Doha back in March. The six-time Grand Slam doubles champion will be competing in her first event after her the Tokyo Olympics.
Jabeur is the No. 1 Arab singles player in the world and made the quarter-finals of Wimbledon during a stellar season.