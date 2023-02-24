World No.1 Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to her second final in two weeks, defeating American fifth seed Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship on Friday. The Pole, who had won the Qatar Open last week beating Jessica Pegula, will play her first final in Dubai on Saturday,
Gauff, who has lost to Swiatek in the five meetings, seemed keen to avoid another defeat. The World No. 6 put forth a brave fight but the Polish top seed was far too strong and more consistent to surrender the early advantage. Gauff could take cold comfort from breaking the World No. 2 once in each game. That is some achievement since the Pole has been breezing through her match without dropping many games.
Swiatek was off to swift start working the points and putting away winners, breaking Gauff twice in the first seven games. The American broke back soon and threatened a repeat in the tenth game. Swiatek closed out the set after Gauff saved two break points.
The World No. 1 continued to serve well in the second set too, putting pressure on Gauff, whose trusted forehand began to let her down and lost her serve. The American fifth seed charged the net occasionally with success, and broke Swiatek, who hit back with another break and served out the match.