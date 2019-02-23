Dubai: Frenchman Antoine Hoang brushed aside UAE-based Egyptian wild card Adham Gabr 6-1, 6-0 and was looking forward to a stronger challenge after his winning debut at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday.
A first-time entrant here, Hoang took less than an hour to swathe aside long-time UAE resident Gabr in straight sets.
Hoang will now meet Italian Thomas Fabbiano — another easy 6-3, 6-3 winner against Rudolf Molleker from Germany — in his last qualifying round match, on Sunday. A win will see the young Frenchman secure of four spots on offer from the qualifiers. “I am so happy as I had things quite easy today. I think I couldn’t have asked for an easier debut in Dubai,” Hoang told Gulf News.
“But I also realise that I need to keep my focus and look expectantly to the next round where the opponent will not exactly be at the same level as this one. I am keen to get into the main draw and then let’s see where I reach,” he smiled.
With a current ATP ranking of 139, the 23-year-old Hoang was never challenged by his opponent as he eased through after just 41 minutes on court.
The final round of qualifying will get underway at 12 noon on Sunday with the four winners confirming their places for Monday’s main draw.