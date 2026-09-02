From Hollywood to US Open: Thea Frodin’s amazing journey

"Hopefully the next time I meet her, if I do, I can be more experienced and, yeah, see what I can do," Frodin said.

"I think I'm trying to just finish high school, see where the rest of this year takes me," Frodin said. "I'm not rushing into kind of making a decision with all that."

Frodin, who was only 12 years old when she played her part in the iconic Hollywood hit, has not met Serena yet but hopes to soon. And despite her US Open main round appearance in the biggest match of her career, she is yet to decide whether she might go to college or seek a professional career.

"I feel like that's what I accomplished, and obviously I have a lot to learn, but I'm excited with most of the things I did out there."

"I tried going out there to see what it would be like just to, I guess, feel no pressure ... just go out there and have a fun time," Frodin said.

"Obviously I had a tough first round. Rybakina is a great player," said Frodin, whose run to the US national 18 and under championship won her a wild card to the US Open.

Just 17, Frodin is still a high school student in Los Angeles and her role in the Oscar-winning movie meant she grabbed a lot of attention at the US Open despite her first-round loss to world No 2 Elena Rybakina.

Thea Frodin’s remarkable journey has all the ingredients of another movie, after the ’King Richard’ stunt and body double for Demi Singleton, the actress who played young Serena Williams in the movie depicting Richard Williams and the rise of his daughters Serena and Venus Williams, made her US Open singles debut on Tuesday.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.