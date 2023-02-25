Dubai: Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova defeated Hoa-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan of Taiwan in a super tiebreak to win the women’s doubles final 6-4, 6-7, 10-1 in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday.
Kudermetova and Samsonova curised to a 6-4 win the first set, but faced a stiff challenge in the second from the Taiwan duo, who won the set 7-6 in a tiebreak. However, they could not repeat their skills in the super tiebreak as their rivals ran away to a 10-1 win and the doubles trophy.
Playing together for the first year, Kudermetova and Samsonava have been on an amazing run.
"We just start to play with Veronika together this year. We had some amazing results during the Fed Cup. But it's amazing what we did today. So proud of us," Samsonova said.
Kudermetova says they need to focus more on imporovement in doubles.
"We just need to focus for our teamwork and not to keep improving singles than doubles. If we improve, we will win many titles together."