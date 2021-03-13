Dubai: Spain’s Garbine Muguruza dug deep to claim the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title as she overcame Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic on Saturday night in Garhoud.
It was a nip-and-tuck first set which could have gone either way with strong service games and amazing rallies, but Muguruza just got over the line before easing away in the second set,
“It is amazing to be here,” said Muguruza. “I have been coming here for so many years and always came close. But it has finally paid off. I am always contending in every tournament, but here I am with the trophy.”
Muguruza, who lost in the Qatar Open final to Petra Kvitova last week, insisted every win counts, but every trophy helps. “I am so happy to finally lift the Dubai crown. There are no fans, but I know they are cheering me.”
There weer plenty of upsets, break points and dramas before Muguruza won the first-set tiebreak, and then, after a tussle at the start of the second, Muguruza eased away from her unseeded opponent.
It was not as easy as the 7-6, 6-3 scoreline suggested as most games were going to deuce and only Muguruza’s cool head got her over the line. “We will see much more of Barbora,” said Muguruza, as she lifted the trophy.