Djokovic, Sabalenka tumble out of US Open mixed doubles

Siniakova, Patten will face France's Gael Monfils & Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals
Former world number one Novak Djokovic and four-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka were sent tumbling out of the US Open's mixed doubles tournament on Tuesday by Czech Katerina Siniakova and Britain's Henry Patten.
Doubles specialists Siniakova and Patten recovered from dropping the opening set to win 1-4, 4-2 before cruising to a 10-2 win in the decisive third set tie-break.
Serbian great Djokovic and Belarus star Sabalenka represented a heavyweight mixed doubles union at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.
But despite taking the first set, the duo were unable to respond when Siniakova and Patten -- ranked No.1 in the world in women's and men's doubles -- improved in the second set.
Siniakova and Patten will face France's Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina in the mixed doubles quarter-finals later Tuesday.
Other mixed doubles action sees Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams partner in a later first round game.
The US Open holds its mixed doubles event in the days before the main draw of the singles championship, which get under way on Sunday.