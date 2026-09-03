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Sabalenka hits back at 'partying' claims ahead of US Open

The World No. 1 was left annoyed over questions during a press conference at the US Open

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka was left fuming with a reporter following questions surrounding partying
Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka was left fuming with a reporter following questions surrounding partying
AFP-CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Dubai: Aryna Sabalenka was involved in a heated exchange with a reporter at the US Open after being asked whether her activities away from the court had centred around “parties and fun” during the tournament.

The world No. 1 made light work of Polina Latcenko in the second round, sweeping to a 6-1, 6-1 victory in straight sets on Wednesday.

However, she was frustrated by questions about her off-court appearances in the build-up to the Grand Slam, after featuring in a number of sponsorship posts on social media.

"You guys are, like, a joke," Sabalenka said, after being asked how her mood has shifted after 'lots of parties and fun stuff'.

"Parties, fun… like, why would ⁠you even say that? Why would ​you ⁠even think about that? What kind of question is that?

"Just because I posted, like, some activities with brands, and you think that I've been partying, not training?"

As the reporter attempted to explain his remarks, Sabalenka brought the exchange to an abrupt end, following another tense interaction with the media just days earlier.

"Next question, think before you say stuff," she raged.

Sabalenka will take on Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova, the world No. 76, in the third round of the US Open.

The Belarusian arrived in New York as the two-time defending champion and is aiming to make history by securing a third consecutive US Open title.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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