Throughout the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a number of off-court activities for children and the opportunity to meet the tennis stars as a junior reporter are available. Gulf News tabloid! has the low down:
Tennis Academy Youth Day
The youth day will be held on the opening day of the championships. For the first time the tournament is offering Tennis Emirates-affiliated academies the opportunity to participate in a tennis skills and drills clinic, suitable for academy level players with the chance to interact with a WTA superstar.
Details: February 17, 8.30am to 11.30am (WTA)
The JP Morgan Kids’ Days
The JP Morgan Kids’ Day will be held on Mondays for both WTA & ATP weeks. These days are a great opportunity for local school children to experience the game of tennis, see what it takes to be a ball kid, meet and have a hit with tennis stars.
Details: February 18, 9am to 11.30am (WTA); February 25, 9.00am to 12.30pm (ATP).
Tennis Emirates Days
This is the governing body for tennis in the UAE. The Tennis Emirates Days are an opportunity for U8 and U10 academy children to experience tennis and interact with tennis stars.
Details: February 19, 8am to 11.30am (WTA); February 26, from 8am to 11.30am (ATP).
Special Needs Clinics
The clinics for children with special needs provide an opportunity for them to experience tennis and meet players. The first clinic is during WTA week and the second clinic is during ATP week.
Details: Lacoste Special Needs Clinic on February 20, from 9.30am to 11am. The DDF Special Needs Clinic on February 27, from 9.30am to 11am
Dubai Duty Free Sponsors’ Family Fun Day
A tennis clinic will be held for the sponsors’ children.
Details: March 1, from 11am to noon.
Entertainment
Entertainers will perform for the spectators and fans in the village throughout the tournament. Big Screens will feature the live action in the Tennis Village throughout the tournament. The Tennis Village is open to the general public.
Catch and Win
Every day at the start of each session, fans will be able to Catch and Win as 10 tennis balls are hit into the crowd. Each ball caught can be redeemed at the Dubai Duty Free stand for an exciting prize from the sponsors.
Win a prize
Two social media competitions are being run during event, one during WTA week and the other during ATP week. The social media competition prize is two tickets to the final (WTA and ATP) and two tickets to attend the Players’ Party (WTA and ATP) with an opportunity to meet star players.
DDF Official Junior Reporter
Offered to partner schools, aimed at school children between the ages of 11-18 years to win the chance to ask a question of one of the tennis players during their post-match interview. This opportunity is offered to our Partner schools. The Junior Reporter will also have a photograph with the player, and be given a tour of the media room.
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Surprise Draws
The winner will become the owner of a brand new Audi Q8. Tickets are available from the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise counter at the Tennis Stadium, in Departures and Arrivals in Terminals 1, 2 and 3, at The Irish Village Craft Shop and at the DDF Finest Surprise counter at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.