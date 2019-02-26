French apparel and accessories brand Lacoste held a Tennis Clinic Day for children with special needs, which saw more than 100 children from Dubai Centre for Special Needs, Sunmarke School, Dubai Autism Centre, Al Noor Training Centre, Manzil Centre and Child Early Intervention Medical Centre, participate in fun art activities and tennis coaching at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.
Local radio hosts and social media personalities joined in the fun and helped coach the new tennis pros at the event. After an hour of excitement and fun, the kids enjoyed a lunch onsite.
The Clinic Day is just one of many campaigns Lacoste, a DDFTC sponsor, participates in to help charities around the world.
The brand also runs the Rene Lacoste Foundation, named after its founder, which aims to help young people, both in France and abroad, to find their way in life through sport.
Tickets to the DDFTC are available on dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com and from the Stadium Box Office which is open daily from 9am to 9pm.