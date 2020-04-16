Rafael Nadal Image Credit: AP

Rafael Nadal has revealed he expects tennis players to be in for a long delay before they get back on court in competitions.

Amid the sport’s temporary yet indefinite halt during the coronavirus pandemic, the Spanish world No. 2-ranked men’s player told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope: “I am not worrying about tennis now. I do physical work to not deteriorate my body.”

The season is suspended until June at least with Wimbledon being cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.

The French Open, which Nadal has won a record 12 times has been postponed to September, while the women’s leg of the Roger’s Cup, one of the key tournaments in the build-up to the US Open, has been called off.

“Tennis is not like football, our sport involves more travelling. Until there is a cure, the situation will be really complicated. We need to be responsible. I cannot see an official tournament at short or medium-term,” said Nadal.

A lot of concerns have been raised on the survival of many players in the absence of tournaments. Nadal said that if the need comes, he will be happy to play behind closed doors.