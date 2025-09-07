Neither player is built to play it safe, and their exchanges produced a mix of breathtaking winners and costly errors. Anisimova, swinging freely at the lines, lived on the edge. Of Sabalenka’s first 13 points, only one came via her own winner — the rest were gifts, split evenly between Anisimova’s forced and unforced errors.

The match unfolded under Ashe’s closed roof and artificial lights, after rain swept through New York. The conditions left the air still and heavy, perfect for two of the game’s biggest hitters. From the outset, both unleashed booming serves and blistering groundstrokes, thrilling the crowd with their power and shot-making.

She twice went up a break in the second set and even served for the championship at 5–4. At 30-all, just two points from glory, she had a chance to smash an overhead for match point. Instead, backpedaling awkwardly, she sent the ball into the net, handing Anisimova a lifeline.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.