Dubai: UAE Team Emirates has blended youth and experience for the upcoming Tour of Slovenia (June 19-23), with Slovenian Time Trial Champion Tadej Pogacar leading the team’s General Classification hopes on home soil.

The youngster, who is having an impressive debut season for UAE Team Emirates will be supported by fellow Slovenian Jan Polanc, Rui Oliveira, Simone Consonni, Marco Marcato and Diego Ulissi.

Commenting ahead of the race, Tadej Pogacar said: “My goal is to continue to race at the same level I have since the start of the season. I am really motivated and aim to do my best. The Tour of Slovenia will offer three particularly challenging stages, I fancy them but I know that the competition will be high and will make for an intense race.”