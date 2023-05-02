Dubai: The second edition of the Emirates D50 Tournament will commence at the Ajman Malek Ground in Ajman on Wednesday. The 12-day, 50-over tournament will feature both the top and future UAE players. The Emirates Blues side will defend their title they won in the inaugural Emirates D50 Tournament.

The Blues defeated Ajman in the final last year. A total of 17 matches including the final will be played in the 12-day event this year.

Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Emirates Blues, Fujairah and Sharjah will compete in the single-league event with each team playing the other once in the group stage. The table-toppers will qualify directly for the May 14 final. Teams that will finish second and third at the completion of the single-league round will play in the May 13 play-off with the winners joining the top-ranked team in the final.

Excellent opportunity

The Emirates Blues for this year’s tournament features some of the most exciting youngsters in the UAE. The tournament will provide an excellent opportunity for the youngsters — mostly U19 players to showcase their talents. All matches will be day and night affairs, with the matches starting at 3pm or 4pm.

Emirates Cricket Development Manager Andrew Russell: “We are pleased to announce the second edition of the Emirates D50. The tournament provides an excellent opportunity for our established as well as young players in the challenging 50-over format. The event will also help our men’s team in their preparations for June’s ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. We want to thank ITW, Fancode, Dream Set Go, Hampshire Sports and Dafa News for their support in what promises to be another exciting tournament.”

Emirates D50 Tournament schedule — Ajman

May 3: Abu Dhabi vs Dubai — Oval 1, Ajman vs Fujairah — Oval 2

May 4: Sharjah vs Emirates Blues — Oval 1, Ajman vs Abu Dhabi — Oval 2

May 5: Emirates Blues vs Dubai — Oval 1, Fujairah vs Sharjah — Oval 2

May 6: Ajman vs Dubai — Oval 1

May 7: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi — Oval 1, Fujairah vs Emirates Blues — Oval 2

May 9: Fujairah vs Dubai — Oval 1, Ajman vs Emirates Blues — Oval 2

May 10: Ajman vs Sharjah — Oval 1, Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Blues — Oval 2

May 11: Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi — Oval 1, Sharjah vs Dubai — Oval 2

May 13: Play-off 2nd vs 3rd