GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Sahara, Byju’s, now Dream11: Why no sponsor lasts on Indian cricket jersey

Jersey sponsorship faces shake-up as Dream11 exit adds to long list of casualties

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
X@BCCI
X@BCCI
X@BCCI

Dubai: When India walks out for their Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on September 14, their jerseys may carry no sponsor’s name. For the world’s richest cricket board, that empty space is worth billions.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is scrambling to replace Dream11 after the fantasy sports platform was forced to exit its ₹3.6 billion ($44 million) deal. The move followed the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which banned real-money gaming and its promotion.

Fresh auction, higher stakes

The BCCI has set a September 16 deadline for new bids. It is asking:

  • ₹3.5 crore per match for bilateral games

  • ₹1.5 crore per match for ICC and ACC tournaments

Over 140 matches in the 2025–28 cycle, the board expects to raise ₹4.5 billion—a 20% jump from the Dream11 deal.

The new rules also tighten eligibility:

  • No gaming, betting, or gambling companies

  • No crypto firms, alcohol, tobacco, or “surrogate” brands

  • Bidders must show an annual turnover or net worth of at least ₹3 billion ($36 million)

That narrows the field to big consumer-facing companies—tech, telecom, FMCG, finance, and e-commerce giants that want visibility on cricket’s biggest stage.

Sponsorship curse?

But the opportunity comes with a history of risk. Since 2001, every major jersey sponsor has bowed out under pressure—legal, financial, or political:

  • Sahara (2001–2012): Exit followed regulatory action and legal troubles for its founder.

  • Star India (2014–2017): Rising costs and antitrust scrutiny ended the deal.

  • Oppo (2017–2020): Cut short after poor returns and India–China geopolitical tensions.

  • Byju’s (2020–2022): Financial losses and defaults led to a messy legal dispute with BCCI.

  • Dream11 (2023–2025): Forced out by new gaming legislation.

For brands, the jersey offers unmatched exposure—seen by hundreds of millions during every match. But for two decades, it has also proved a poisoned chalice.

Why sponsorships matter

The Indian cricket team remains one of the most valuable assets in global sport. India accounts for more than 80% of cricket’s global revenues. Jersey sponsors enjoy visibility across prime-time TV, digital streaming, and live audiences worldwide.

A three-year cycle coinciding with events like the 2027 ODI World Cup makes the current auction particularly attractive. For BCCI, the deal plugs directly into its already massive income from broadcast rights and sponsorships, keeping the game’s financial engine humming.

Who could step in?

While no frontrunner has emerged, industry insiders suggest that Indian conglomerates with global ambitions—Reliance, Tata, or Adani—could be candidates. Consumer brands like Amazon, Flipkart, or Paytm may also explore bids if valuations align.

The challenge for any sponsor will be to outlast the “jersey curse” that has brought down predecessors.

Bigger picture

The episode also reflects how India’s cricket economy is tightly interwoven with regulation, corporate health, and shifting politics. As government rules reshape who can advertise, and as companies struggle with financial headwinds, the BCCI must constantly adjust its revenue model.

For now, one of the most valuable properties in global sport is once again up for grabs. The question is not whether someone will buy it—but whether they can hold on.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Ajit Agarkar, Chairman of Indian selection committee, attend a press conference to announce the Asia Cup squad. Dream11 were still the sponsors during that time.

Will Team India play without a sponsor in the Asia Cup?

2m read
BCCI invites bids for Team India's sponsorship

BCCI invites bids for Team India's sponsorship

1m read
Asif Ali's last appearance for Pakistan came at the 2022 T20 World Cup match against India.

Pakistan's Asif Ali retires from international cricket

2m read
The Indian cricket senior selection committee members with Suryakumar Yadav, secretary Devajit Saikia.

Indian cricket selection committees to get a revamp

2m read