Sahara, Byju’s, now Dream11: Why no sponsor lasts on Indian cricket jersey

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is scrambling to replace Dream11 after the fantasy sports platform was forced to exit its ₹3.6 billion ($44 million) deal. The move followed the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which banned real-money gaming and its promotion .

Dubai: When India walks out for their Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on September 14, their jerseys may carry no sponsor’s name. For the world’s richest cricket board, that empty space is worth billions.

For now, one of the most valuable properties in global sport is once again up for grabs. The question is not whether someone will buy it—but whether they can hold on.

The episode also reflects how India’s cricket economy is tightly interwoven with regulation, corporate health, and shifting politics. As government rules reshape who can advertise, and as companies struggle with financial headwinds, the BCCI must constantly adjust its revenue model.

The challenge for any sponsor will be to outlast the “jersey curse” that has brought down predecessors.

While no frontrunner has emerged, industry insiders suggest that Indian conglomerates with global ambitions—Reliance, Tata, or Adani—could be candidates. Consumer brands like Amazon, Flipkart, or Paytm may also explore bids if valuations align.

A three-year cycle coinciding with events like the 2027 ODI World Cup makes the current auction particularly attractive. For BCCI, the deal plugs directly into its already massive income from broadcast rights and sponsorships, keeping the game’s financial engine humming.

The Indian cricket team remains one of the most valuable assets in global sport. India accounts for more than 80% of cricket’s global revenues. Jersey sponsors enjoy visibility across prime-time TV, digital streaming, and live audiences worldwide.

For brands, the jersey offers unmatched exposure—seen by hundreds of millions during every match. But for two decades, it has also proved a poisoned chalice.

But the opportunity comes with a history of risk. Since 2001, every major jersey sponsor has bowed out under pressure—legal, financial, or political:

