San Francisco: D’Angelo Russell scored 30 points, Alec Burks had 25 points and eight assists and the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-104 on Monday night.

Draymond Green added 14 rebounds and nine points and Damion Lee had 14 points for Golden State, who won consecutive games for the first time since last season’s Western Conference finals.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points and Jordan McLaughlin had 19 for the Timberwolves, who dropped their 11th straight. Jeff Teague added 12 points for Minnesota.

The Warriors broke open a tie game midway through the second quarter with an 18-3 run to take a 53-38 lead.

Green scored on a hook shot with 2:30 left in the first half to cap the run.

The Warriors opened up a 64-47 lead after starting the third quarter on a 7-0 run. The Warriors led 82-58 late in the third quarter on Omari Spellman’s lay-up. Minnesota went on a 14-2 run to close within 84-72 early in the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves closed to 109-104 with 22 seconds left when McLaughlin was fouled on a dunk and completed the three-point play with a free throw.

The Timberwolves are 5-19 since a 125-119 win over Golden State on November 8 in which Russell scored 52 points and Wiggins had 40.