Tokyo: South Africa’s Cape Town will host the next Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2022, World Rugby announced on Tuesday, marking the first time the event has been held in Africa.

The coastal city was awarded the tournament at a time of rising fortunes for sevens rugby, which made its Olympic debut in 2016 and will return for the Tokyo Games next year.

The three-day event will be held at the 55,000-capacity Cape Town Stadium in September 2022, World Rugby said after a meeting of the World Rugby Council in Tokyo.