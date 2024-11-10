Edinburgh: Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries as world champions South Africa returned to the top of the world rankings with a 32-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The Springboks, however, had to withstand a fierce second-half onslaught from a Scotland side that lost lock Scott Cummings to a new 20-minute red card early on.

But although Scotland stayed in touch through the boot of Finn Russell, with the fly-half's fifth penalty reducing the Springboks' lead to just four points at 19-15 heading into the last quarter, they were unable to manage a try for the second straight game against South Africa.

Double strike

Mapimpi struck twice in the first half as South Africa, fresh from adding this year's southern hemisphere Rugby Championship title to their back-to-back World Cup triumps, led 19-9 at the break in their November tour opener.

Scotland pressed hard before Handre Pollard scored South Africa's first points of the second period with a clutch 65th-minute penalty.

The fly-half's shot from in front of the posts seven minutes from time then left the Springboks' two scores ahead before, in the closing moments, replacement forward Jasper Wiese powered over for a try from a scrum as South Africa completed a ninth win in a row over Scotland.

Erasmus made 11 changes to the starting 15 that thrashed Argentina 48-7 in his side's Rugby Championship finale in September, with scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse the only back to keep his place - a sign of South Africa's impressive strength in depth.

Record-extending win

Veteran lock Eben Etzebeth captained South Africa in a Springbok record-extending 129 Tests, with regular skipper Siya Kolisi one of seven forwards on the bench.

Scotland came in to this match fresh from thrashing Fiji 57-17 at Murrayfield last weekend but having lost 18-3 to South Africa when they last played the Springboks at the 2023 World Cup in France.

It took South Africa just four minutes to open the scoring on Saturday when Pollard's superb kick-pass found the unmarked Mapimpi.

Scotland were reduced to 14 men when Cummings was sin-binned for an illegal neck roll, with the second row later permanently excluded following a video review.

But under the new 20-minute red card trial, Scotland were back to full-strength 20 minutes later when Max Wiliamson replaced Cummings.

Despite the disruption, two Russell penalties edged Scotland 6-5 ahead.

But the Springboks hit back when prop Thomas du Toit scored his maiden Test try after powering over from a scrappy line-out on the half-hour mark.

Pollard, who missed his first conversion, added the extras as South Africa went 12-6 up.

Russell again cut the Springboks' lead but they pulled clear again before half-time.

Andre Esterhuizen carried forcefully off a huge South Africa scrum before the ball worked wide to Willie le Roux.

The full-back, winning his 98th cap, then struck a delightful chip into the arms of Mapimpi for a try converted by Pollard.

Scotland thought they had a try of their own when Ben White rounded off a fine move but the scrum-half's score was disallowed for centre Huw Jones's knock-on in the build-up.

Russell's fourth penalty early in the second half left Scotland in sight of the Springboks at 12-19 behind.

Erasmus then deployed the latest version of his celebrated 'Bomb Squad' as a raft of replacements, including Kolisi, came off the bench, with Etzebeth the only starting Springbok forward left on the field.

Yet it was Scotland who then threatened a try only for Matt Fagerson to knock on in front of the posts after South Africa-born wing Duhan van der Merwe - the Scots' all-time record try-scorer - was hammered in the tackle by Etzebeth.

Mapimpi was sin-binned as Scotland kept pressing but the Springboks' line held firm.