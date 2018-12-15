“Scotland have just come out of the autumn series having lost two and won two and I look back and think against South Africa and Wales they were found out a little bit,” said Hastings on the sidelines of a recent presentation for Capgemini, the global innovation partner for the World Rugby Sevens Series, in Dubai. “When you have a team who pose a physical challenge on Scotland they seem to not cope with that challenge at the break down. What that does is stop Scotland playing their fluent, high-tempo style of game the [coach] Gregor Townsend has brought to the team and has brought many admirers to the Scottish game. But that issue needs to be addressed: How do Scotland compete against the heavyweight packs or World Rugby?