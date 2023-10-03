Lyon: Sam Cane returns to captain New Zealand as head coach Ian Foster on Tuesday made nine changes to his side to face Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup.
Cane, who came off the bench last week on his return from a back injury, is one of five changes in the pack with Sam Whitelock restored to the starting line-up for his 150th All Blacks appearance.
Tyrel Lomax replaces Nepo Laulala at tighthead, Tupou Vaa’i comes into the second row and Luke Jacobson will pack down at No.8.
Lock Scott Barrett drops to the bench while backrowers Ardie Savea and Dalton Papali’i, second row Brodie Retallick and prop Laulala miss out altogether on the matchday 23.
In the backs, Cam Roigard will start at scrum-half instead of Aaron Smith, Anton Lienert-Brown is picked at outside centre over Rieko Ioane, Leicester Fainga’anuku gets the nod at left wing over Mark Telea, and Damian McKenzie comes in at full-back, with Beauden Barrett dropping to the bench.
Fine form
The only players to keep their places are loosehead Ofa Tu’ungafasi, hooker Cody Taylor, flanker Shannon Frizell, fly-half Richie Mo’unga, inside centre Jordie Barrett and right wing Will Jordan.
New Zealand head into their first ever meeting against Los Teros in fine form following last week’s 14-try 96-17 demolition of Italy.
The All Blacks need to win the game with a bonus point to ensure qualification for the quarter-finals.
Despite losing their opening game to France, they could yet top Pool A if Italy beat the hosts on Friday.
Team (15-1): Damian McKenzie; Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku; Richie Mo’unga, Cam Roigard; Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell; Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Whitelock; Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi
Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Ethan Blackadder, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke
Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)