South Africa's flanker Siya Kolisi (C) lifts the Webb Ellis Cup as they celebrate winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Yokohama: South Africa laid the groundwork with traditional Springbok rugby and finished an out-gunned England side off with two late tries to win the World Cup for the third time courtesy of a 32-12 victory on Saturday.

Wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe crossed in the last 15 minutes for South Africa's first ever tries in a World Cup final but six penalties from the boot of Handre Pollard had already put the Springboks firmly in charge.

Superb game management, set piece dominance, brutal defence and almost flawless place-kicking had been enough to see off an England side that had dismantled the double defending champion All Blacks in the semi-finals last week.

While the tactics were as traditional as the dark green Springbok shirt, the team was far more representative of a multi-racial nation than those of 1995 and 2007 and Siya Kolisi became the first black captain to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

"Since I have been alive I have not seen South Africa like this," Kolisi said before receiving the trophy from Japan's Crown Prince Akishino.

"It was like in '95. So many challenges we have (in South Africa). The coach told us we are not playing for ourselves, we are playing for the people back home.

"We appreciate all the support, we love you, South Africa, and we can achieve anything if we work together." England came into the match with huge expectations after the New Zealand win but only offered flashes of the brilliant all-pitch game which undid the All Blacks last week.

Head coach Eddie Jones, who was in charge of Australia when England won their only World Cup in 2003, becomes the first head coach to lose two finals.

Flyhalf Farrell kicked four penalties for England but they were chasing the match all evening and hanging on doggedly trying to contain the rampant Springboks by the end.

"We just struggled to get in the game," said Jones. "The effort from players was outstanding but we struggled to get on the front foot today.

"I can't fault the preparation of the players. They worked hard for the whole of the World Cup, played with a lot of passion, but just weren't good enough today." The English suffered a huge blow when prop Kyle Sinckler went off with concussion in the third minute leaving their scrum all but uncompetitive against the Springbok pack.

South Africa made the most of the weakness, winning a string of scrum penalties, taking a 12-6 lead into halftime and building a foundation that enabled their wingers to seal the victory in the last 15 minutes.

Mapimpi has been in prolific form this year and he showed South African wingers can play a bit with ball in hand when he chipped-through, collected an offload from Lukhanyo Am and touched down in the 66th minute.

Kolbe added the second try eight minutes later, skipping past the tackle of Owen Farrell on the wing and racing away to touch down to the delight of the South Africans in the crowd of 70,103.

Pollard coolly landed both conversions to take his match tally to 22.

The Springboks became the first team to lose a pool match at a World Cup and go on to win it, having gone down to the All Blacks in their tournament opener at the same Yokohama International Stadium.