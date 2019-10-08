South Africa's centre Frans Steyn dives a scores a try past Canada's centre Ciaran Hearn. Image Credit: AFP

Kobe: South Africa’s Cobus Reinach scored the fastest hat-trick in Rugby World Cup history as the Springboks all but assured themselves of a place in the quarter-finals with a 66-7 hammering of Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.

The Springboks ran in 10 tries, including seven in a first-half that featured scrum-half Reinach’s 11-minute treble.

That was quicker than Australia full-back Chris Latham’s 25-minute hat-trick in a 142-0 thrashing of Namibia at Adelaide during the 2003 World Cup.

South Africa led 47-0 at the break against an outclassed Canada who had to play more than half the match a man down after replacement lock Josh Larsen was sent off.

But Canada, just six days on from a 63-0 loss to reigning champions New Zealand, avoided a whitewash thanks to flanker Matt Heaton’s try.

This bonus-point victory should see two-time world champions South Africa into the last eight after an opening Pool B defeat by the All Blacks, with hosts Japan — who stunned the Springboks 34-32 at the 2015 World Cup in England — now looming as possible opponents.

Canada, who’ve appeared in every World Cup, have one more chance for a win at this edition when they face fellow minnows Namibia in Kamaishi on Sunday.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus made 13 changes to the side that overwhelmed Italy 49-3 last time out.

But they still proved far too strong for Canada, with the Springboks opening the scoring in just the third minute when Damian de Allende went under the posts. Jantjies then kicked the first of eight successful conversions.

More good handling saw Kwagga Smith send in S’busiso Nkosi at the corner.

Then came Reinach’s hat-trick. It started with a superb solo effort, the scrum-half breaking from a ruck inside his own 22, chipping over the last defender and regathering before sprinting clear.

Snyman and fellow lock Franco Mostert then combined to send in Reinach. And with Canada reeling, Reinach had his third try when Warrick Gelant finding de Allende, who in turn released the onrushing Reinach.

Gelant himself went over in the corner after a fine pass from Jantjies.

Canada’s night went from bad to worse when English referee Luke Pearce showed Larsen a red card for a shoulder charge to the neck of Springbok prop Thomas du Toit. Frans Steyn then scored his first Test try in seven years.

But the biggest cheer of the night came when Canada’s Heaton eventually forced his way over for a try. There was still time, however for three more Springbok tries, including a first in Tests for Damian Willemse.

Standings

Pool A

Team P W D L PD BP Pts

Japan 3 3 0 0 +46 2 14

Ireland 3 2 0 1 +52 3 11

Scotland 2 1 0 1 +10 1 5

Samoa (E) 3 1 0 2 —28 1 5

Russia (E) 3 0 0 3 —80 0 0

Pool B

Team P W D L PD BP Pts

S Africa (Q) 4 3 0 1 +149 3 15

New Zealand 3 3 0 0 +135 2 14

Italy 3 2 0 1 +20 2 10

Namibia (E) 3 0 0 3 —141 0 0

Canada (E) 3 0 0 3 —163 0 0

Pool C

Team P W D L PD BP Pts

England (Q) 3 3 0 0 +99 3 15

France (Q) 3 3 0 0 +28 1 13

Argentina (E) 3 1 0 2 −15 2 6

Tonga (E) 3 0 0 3 −50 1 1

USA (E) 2 0 0 2 −62 0 0

Pool D

Team P W D L PD BP Pts

Australia 3 2 0 1 +49 3 11

Wales 2 2 0 0 +33 1 9

Fiji 3 1 0 2 +14 3 7

Georgia (E) 3 1 0 2 —38 1 5