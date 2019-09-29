Kumagaya: Georgia brought Uruguay back down to earth with a bump when they ran in five tries for a 33-7 bonus point victory in the Rugby World Cup Pool D clash at a sun-bathed Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Sunday.

Uruguay’s victory over Fiji on Wednesday was the first upset of the tournament but Los Teros were unable to reproduce enough of the sparkling running rugby that earned them that win against the physical Georgians.

Winger Alexander Todua scored Georgia’s first try and centre Giorgi Kveseladze their last but other than that it was forward muscle with number eight Otari Giorgadze, prop Levan Chilachava, hooker Jaba Bregvadze also crossing.