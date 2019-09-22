Osaka: Sergio Parisse started his fifth Rugby World Cup by guiding Italy to a 47-22 win over Namibia on Sunday, and going close to celebrating the milestone with a try.

The veteran backrower was denied a chance at five-pointer when his forward pack was awarded a penalty try, before crashing into referee Nic Berry as he was about to cross the line.

The Italians conceded a try in the sixth minute to Namibia scrum-half Damian Stevens against the run of play and wasted three good scoring chances but recovered to post three tries for a 21-7 lead.

The Italians scored four more tries in the second half, after some heavy rain, and Namibia added another two to cut the final margin to 25.