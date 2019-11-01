Off-spinner came under scrutiny against Sri Lanka in Galle

Wellington: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s bowling action was given the all-clear on Friday after he was reported during the first Test against Sri Lanka in August.

The right-handed batsman and occasional off-spinner came under scrutiny in Galle during a Test that Sri Lanka won by six wickets.

He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment in England last month, where his action met the elbow extension angle permitted under ICC rules.

“The International Cricket Council today confirmed that the bowling action of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been found to be legal, and he can continue bowling in international cricket,” the ICC said in a statement.